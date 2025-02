ASTANA, Kazakhstan, February 24. Kazakh airline SCAT plans to launch a new direct route between Shymkent and Cairo, Trend reports.

According to the country's Ministry of Transport, the first flight is scheduled for May 29.

"Flights will operate twice a week, on Mondays and Wednesdays, using Boeing 737-800 and Boeing MAX 8 aircraft. The new route is expected to enhance trade, business, and tourism ties between Kazakhstan and Egypt," the ministry said in a statement.