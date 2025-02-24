Kazakhstan plans digital route via Turkmenistan

ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, February 24. Kazakhstan is planning to implement a project for the construction of a fiber-optic communication line (FOCL), Trend reports, citing the Ministry of Digital Development of Kazakhstan.

The route will snake its way through Turkmenistan, Afghanistan, and Iran, opening the floodgates to the internet of the Persian Gulf. The project is still in the brainstorming phase, kicking the tires and weighing options.

Meanwhile, Kazakhstan is continuing the implementation of another FOCL project, which involves laying a fiber-optic cable along the Caspian Sea seabed between Kazakhstan and Azerbaijan. To facilitate this, a joint venture with equal participation from Kazakhtelecom and Azertelecom has been established. The EPC (engineering, procurement, and construction)contractor has been selected through a tender process, and work is underway to finalize the contract.

The project will also contribute to the development of digital infrastructure, improving internet access and technology in Turkmenistan. Additionally, the country's role as a transit hub between Central Asia, the Middle East, and Europe will be strengthened, enhancing its geopolitical position and international standing. The collaboration with Kazakhstan will also deepen bilateral relations and support regional integration, benefiting both nations in the long term.

