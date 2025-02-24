Turkmenistan invests in new salt production facilities

ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, February 24. The Turkmenhimiya State Concern will build new production workshops for the manufacturing of various types of high-quality salt at the Guvlyduz enterprise, Trend reports.

Vice Prime Minister Baymyrat Annamammedov provided an update on strategic initiatives aimed at optimizing the utilization of indigenous resources and enhancing the operational capabilities of the Guvlyduz facility.

“The concern is taking steps to implement modern technologies for the production of environmentally friendly and competitive products that are in high demand on global markets," he said.

The Vice Prime Minister underscored that the nation persists in advancing contemporary manufacturing processes leveraging indigenous feedstocks, employing cutting-edge technological innovations.

Guwlyduz stands as a preeminent entity within the State Concern Türkmehimiya, achieving a top-tier position regionally and securing the fourth spot globally in the production of food-grade salt. The operational throughput of the facility dedicated to the extraction of sodium chloride is quantified at 680,000 metric tons annually.

