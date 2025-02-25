Russia anticipates early start of Rasht-Astara railway construction - FM

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 25. Russia expects the early start of the Rasht-Astara railway construction, the country's Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said during a joint press conference with his Iranian counterpart, Abbas Araghchi, in Tehran today, Trend reports.

"We are pleased that all the necessary steps required before the start of the construction of the 'Resht-Astara' railway section are being taken by our Iranian friends, and we expect that construction will begin in the very near future.

For this purpose, a Russian export credit will be provided. The Rasht-Astara section will make a very important step, as it is part of what is necessary for the full launch of the International North-South Transport Corridor," Lavrov added.

To note, on May 17, 2023, an agreement was signed between Russia and Iran on the construction of the Rasht-Astara railroad in Gilan province in northern Iran. Nine stations will be built on the Resht-Astara railroad line, which is about 163 kilometers long. With the completion of this railroad, the North-South international corridor will be improved, and Iran's railroad network will be integrated with the Caucasus countries, Russia, and Northern European countries. According to the agreement, the Russian side is expected to spend 1.6 billion euros for the construction of this railroad. This railroad will be built and completed within 48 months.

