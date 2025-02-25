Azerbaijan, China strengthen ties through multi-sector investment initiatives

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 25. The cooperation issues between Azerbaijani Investment Holding (AIH) and the Chinese Investment Corporation (CIC) have been discussed, Trend reports via AIH.

Director General of Azerbaijan Investment Holding (AIH) Ruslan Alikhanov held a meeting with the Chairman of China Investment Corporation (CIC) Zhang Qingsong in Beijing.

Meanwhile, it was noted that the meeting exchanged views on the global macroeconomic situation, cooperation between the AIH and CIC in various directions, and other topics.