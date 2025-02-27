EBRD unveils updated portfolio figures for Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 27. As of December 31, 2024, the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) has made significant progress in Azerbaijan, with its portfolio reaching 1.052 billion euros across 33 active projects, Trend reports.

The EBRD holds a 1% equity share in these projects, with operating assets valued at 754 million euros. The private sector accounts for 37% of the total portfolio.

Sustainable infrastructure remains the bank’s primary focus, representing 964 million euros (92%) of total investments. The remaining funds are allocated to financial institutions (34 million euros, 3%) and the corporate sector (54 million euros, 5%).

Since beginning operations in Azerbaijan, the EBRD has invested 4.04 billion euros, reinforcing its role as a key contributor to the country’s economic development.