Azerbaijani oil prices show surge

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 27. The price of Azerbaijan’s Azeri Light crude oil on a CIF basis in the Italian port of Augusta increased on February 27 by $0.03 (0.04 percent) compared to the previous rate, now sitting at $75.18 per barrel, Trend reports, citing a source in the country's oil and gas market.

On a FOB basis in the Turkish port of Ceyhan, the price of Azeri Light also went up by $0.07 (0.1 percent) to $73.9 per barrel.

The price of URALS crude fell by $0.07 (0.12 percent) from the previous rate, amounting to $57.44 per barrel.

North Sea benchmark crude, Dated Brent, was $0.04 (0.07 percent) less than the previous rate, standing at $72.86 per barrel.

The official exchange rate for February 27 is 1.7 AZN/USD.

In the state budget of Azerbaijan for 2025, the average price of one barrel of oil was calculated at $70.

