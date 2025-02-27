Kazakhstan to benefit from know-how of Spanish experts to find groundwater fixes

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, February 27. Experts from Spain will throw their hats into the ring for the exploration of underground water resources in western Kazakhstan, Trend reports via the Ministry of Water Resources and Irrigation of Kazakhstan.

Minister of Water Resources and Irrigation, Nurzhan Nurzhigitov, met with representatives of the Spanish company Xcalibur Smart Mapping, which specializes in mapping for the exploration of groundwater deposits and minerals.

As was agreed, this year, the parties plan to conduct an airborne electromagnetic survey to create maps and explore groundwater deposits in western Kazakhstan. The minister discussed with the foreign delegation the options for project implementation and the possibility of securing a grant from the Spanish government.



"Experts from both sides are working on this issue. The detailed airborne electromagnetic survey will help in determining the reserves and contours of underground water," noted Nurzhigitov.

Cooperation between Kazakhstan and Spain in the field of water resources is becoming especially significant, given the current challenges in managing water supplies in Kazakhstan. The country faces a severe water shortage in the western and southern regions, and the groundwater exploration project using Spanish technology could play a key role in addressing this issue.

Kazakhstan possesses significant potential for groundwater resources; the World Bank estimates the nation's subterranean water reserves at approximately 35 billion cubic meters annually, although merely 10 percent of these supplies are utilized effectively.

