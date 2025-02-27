Kazakhstan, Azerbaijan focus on developing humanitarian and political ties

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 27. New measures to enhance cooperation between Azerbaijan and Kazakhstan have been agreed upon, with an emphasis on strengthening political and humanitarian ties between the two countries, Trend reports.

This information came to light during a meeting between Yermukhambet Konuspayev, Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan, and Aghalar Atamoghlanov, Ambassador of the Republic of Azerbaijan to Kazakhstan.

Throughout the discussion, both parties emphasized the growth of political communication, the strengthening of ties between the two nations' parliaments, government agencies, and business communities, and the diversification of humanitarian exchanges. Preparation for forthcoming formal events and the execution of agreements reached at the highest level received particular focus.

Both parties reaffirmed their shared interest in enhancing bilateral cooperation at the conclusion of the meeting. The significance of synchronizing collaborative efforts to ensure the successful execution of the planned initiatives and to strengthen the strategic partnership between Kazakhstan and Azerbaijan was underscored.

To note, diplomatic engagement between the two sovereign entities was initially formalized in 1992. Both countries are members of the UN, the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE), the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), the Non-Aligned Movement (NAM), the Turkic Council, the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS), the Economic Cooperation Organization (ECO), and TÜRKSOY.

