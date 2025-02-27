Kazakhstan, Qatar discuss strategic partnership and investment opportunities

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, February 27. Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan Alibek Kuantyrov met with the Minister of State for Foreign Affairs of Qatar Sultan Al-Muraikhi and discussed strategic partnership, investment opportunities, and implementation of key agreements, Trend reports.

In the course of the talks, the sides confirmed their readiness to further strengthen high-level political dialogue, emphasizing the importance of enhancing trade, economic, and cultural-humanitarian ties. They also discussed the progress of implementing agreements reached during the meetings of the two heads of state in Doha and Astana last year, including agreements aimed at implementing joint investment projects.



As part of the visit, the Kazakh delegation also held talks with Qatar's Deputy Minister of Trade and Industry, Mohammed Hassan Al-Malki.



The interlocutors exchanged views on activating joint efforts to increase mutual trade turnover and strengthen economic partnership in line with the leaders' instructions.



Special attention was paid to preparations for the next meeting of the Joint High-Level Intergovernmental Commission in Astana this year, as well as the activation of the Business Council.



At a meeting with the Executive Director for Projects of the Qatari holding company "UCC Holding," Mehmet Ozozan, investment project implementation issues were discussed within the framework of the Agreement on Establishing Long-Term Strategic Partnership for Developing Projects in Key Industrial Sectors, signed by the governments of both countries on March 20, 2024.



In 2024, Kazakhstan and Qatar significantly strengthened their economic cooperation by signing a strategic partnership agreement worth $20 billion. This agreement covers projects in key sectors such as telecommunications, energy, transportation, petrochemicals, agriculture, and finance.