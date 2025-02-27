Azerbaijan develops roadmap for dev't of environmentally friendly transportation

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 27. The final draft of the Road Map on development of environmentally friendly transportation in Azerbaijan for 2025 has been prepared and will be submitted for approval in the coming days, Trend reports.

According to information, this was announced at a meeting of the subgroup on stimulating the turnover of environmentally friendly and safe vehicles and improving infrastructure under the working group “Physical Infrastructure” of the Commission on Business Environment and International Ratings, headed by the Ministry of Digital Development and Transport.

Furthermore, it was noted at the meeting that the Roadmap envisages stimulating the use of environmentally friendly and safe vehicles, improving infrastructure and expanding the application of international experience in this area.