Azerbaijani SOCAR's administrative division boosts export revenues for Jan. 2025

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 28. The export revenues of the Marketing and Economic Operations Department of the State Oil Company of the Republic of Azerbaijan (SOCAR) totaled $38.7 million in January 2025.

The data obtained by Trend from the "Export Review" released by the Center for Analysis of Economic Reforms and Communication (CAERC) shows that this figure represents an increase of $5.7 million, or 17.3 percent, compared to the same period in 2024 ($33 million).

The list of state-owned companies participating in export operations in the non-oil sector in January 2025 was headed by SOCAR's Marketing and Economic Operations Department. Afterward, the following companies were represented in this list: SOCAR Polymer LLC, AzerGold JSC, Azeraluminum LLC, Azerpambig Agrarian Industrial Complex LLC, Azerbaijan Airlines JSC, Azerenerji ATSC, Nakhchivan MR State Energy Service, Avia-Aggregate Plant LLC, Garadagh Glass Plant JSC.