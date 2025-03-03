Rail transit between Azerbaijan and Kazakhstan achieves remarkable growth

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 3. The development of transport and logistics ties between Azerbaijan and Kazakhstan has been identified among the priority areas of cooperation, Trend reports.

This was announced during the meeting of Prime Minister of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ali Asadov with Prime Minister of the Republic of Kazakhstan Olzhas Bektenov, who is on an official visit to Baku following the invitation.

Meanwhile, it was noted that satisfaction was expressed with the growth of transit freight transportation volumes between the two countries, which reached 21 percent by the end of 2024. Rail transit transportation by rail has increased by 33 percent.

The parties reaffirmed mutual commitment to ensure the fulfillment by the governments of the instructions of the heads of state on the development of the Middle Corridor.

The Kazakh side was informed about the work carried out by Azerbaijan to improve all links of international transport corridors passing through the territory of the country.

In this context, the importance of launching the Zangezur Corridor, which could make a significant contribution to the expansion of the Middle Corridor, was emphasized.