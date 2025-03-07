With the support of Birbank Women Leaders Summit held successfully

Birbank, known for its initiatives aimed at supporting women's development in various fields such as entrepreneurship, education, and financial literacy, has now contributed to the realization of the Women Leaders Summit. Organized jointly by Facemark and INCI – Businesswomen’s Networking Club, the event, held under the concept message “Equality of Difference,” brought together nearly 500 leaders, including women striving to achieve their goals in leadership. Participants had the opportunity to listen to and actively engage in panel discussions featuring leading women from both the public and private sectors.

The first panel, moderated by Fargana Mammadova, Board member, Chief Human Capital and Organizational Development Officer of Kapital Bank, was dedicated to the topic “A Woman Leader or a Leading Woman?” The panel featured prominent speakers, including Gulzar Guliyeva, founder and director of GDG Professionals and a business and life coach with extensive experience in human resources; Natavan Ibrahimova, Chairperson of the Board of OBA supermarket chain; Nigar Baimova, CEO of Ders Evi - Innovative Education Center; Aynur Suleymanli, Managing Director of the International Bank of Azerbaijan; and Zerrin Baser, a Board Member of Erickson Coaching International. These distinguished women, each a leader in their respective fields, shared their valuable insights and experiences.

Following the engaging and interactive discussions, where participants actively expressed their thoughts, Fargana Mammadova delivered the panel’s closing remarks: “Leadership is not defined by gender but by personal qualities, skills, continuous development, and self-confidence. Every leader stands out with their ability to inspire people, make the right decisions, and manage change. Effective leaders encourage not only their own growth but also the advancement and development of their teams. The path to leadership begins with small yet confident steps, and through continuous self-improvement, individuals can reach the heights they aspire to. Change does not start with an idea, it starts with action.”

The event then continued with discussions on “Innovation and Strategic Approaches” and “Women in the Era of Digital Trends.” In total, three moderators and 14 speakers shared their knowledge and experiences with the participants. Their goal was to introduce innovative approaches to leadership and help women further develop their business skills.

