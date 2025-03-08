London hosts key Turkmen-British trade talks

ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, March 8. A delegation from Turkmenistan visited London to participate in the 8th meeting of the Turkmen-British Trade and Industry Council (TUKTIC), Trend reports.

This visit marked an important milestone in the development of bilateral economic and trade relations between Turkmenistan and the UK.

During the meeting, the Turkmen delegation, led by the Minister of Finance and Economics, Mammetguly Astanagulov, presented initiatives aimed at improving the business climate and stimulating investments, emphasizing the importance of joint projects and programs focusing on infrastructure development, technologies, and knowledge exchange.

The meeting covered key topics, including trade, agriculture, water management, energy, sustainable development, and potential cooperation in digital technologies and education. A major outcome of the meeting was the agreement to further strengthen mutually beneficial relations.

This visit was a significant step towards further consolidating bilateral ties and creating new opportunities for joint initiatives.

The UK and Turkmenistan have steadily grown their diplomatic and economic relations, with cooperation spanning energy, trade, and infrastructure. The total trade volume between Turkmenistan and the United Kingdom from October 2022 through September 2023 reached $81.8 million, marking a 43.5 percent increase.