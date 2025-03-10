Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
Georgia sheds light on key commodities in trade with Turkmenistan

Aman Bakiyev
ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, March 10. The National Statistics Service of Georgia (Geostat) has identified the main goods traded between Georgia and Turkmenistan in 2024, Trend reports.

Georgian primary imports from Turkmenistan included oil and oil products ($45.4 million), petroleum coke and bitumen ($4.8 million), construction mixtures based on gypsum ($1.7 million), nitrogen fertilizers ($1.05 million), and cargo trucks ($831,000).

Meanwhile, Georgia's key exports to Turkmenistan consisted of poultry meat and by-products ($11.4 million), orthopedic products and artificial body parts ($2.6 million), packaged pharmaceuticals ($1.8 million), passenger cars ($1.1 million), and ethyl alcohol and alcoholic beverages ($927,200).

Overall, Georgia's exports to Turkmenistan totaled $22.9 million, while imports from Turkmenistan in 2024 reached $58.09 million.

