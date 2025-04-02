Chinese official considers launch of Zangezur Corridor crucial

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 2. The launch of the
Zangezur Corridor carries significant strategic importance, said
Liu Jianchao, Head of the International Relations Department of the
Central Committee of the Communist Party of China, Trend reports.
During his speech at the conference titled "Azerbaijan-China:
Strategic Partnership, Consolidation, and Promotion of Cooperation
in the Global South," Liu elaborated further on recent
initiatives.
"Azerbaijan was the first to support our 'Belt and Road
Initiative' and actively participates in its implementation. As for
the construction of the Zangezur Corridor, it is an important
project that will further strengthen the ties between Europe and
Asia, particularly given the current international and regional
geopolitical climate. Azerbaijan initiated the creation of this
corridor, and its realization holds significant strategic value,"
he said.
The official also pointed out that Chinese companies will throw
their hats in the ring for the project, but to reel in more
partners, it’s crucial to get the word out among Chinese business
representatives about the golden opportunities that the corridor
has to offer.
Furthermore, Liu emphasized that over time, China and Azerbaijan
could elevate their bilateral cooperation to the level of a
comprehensive strategic partnership.
