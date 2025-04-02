Chinese official considers launch of Zangezur Corridor crucial

"Azerbaijan was the first to support our 'Belt and Road Initiative' and actively participates in its implementation. As for the construction of the Zangezur Corridor, it is an important project that will further strengthen the ties between Europe and Asia, particularly given the current international and regional geopolitical climate. Azerbaijan initiated the creation of this corridor, and its realization holds significant strategic value," he said.

The official also pointed out that Chinese companies will throw their hats in the ring for the project, but to reel in more partners, it’s crucial to get the word out among Chinese business representatives about the golden opportunities that the corridor has to offer.

Furthermore, Liu emphasized that over time, China and Azerbaijan could elevate their bilateral cooperation to the level of a comprehensive strategic partnership.

