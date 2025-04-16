Azerbaijan set to conclude various transportation projects nationwide in 2025

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 16. State Roads Agency of Azerbaijan plans to implement a number of projects in 2025, Asim Mammadli, head of the Artificial Structures Operation and Repair Department of the State Roads Agency of Azerbaijan, said at the National Business Development Forum in Baku, Trend reports.

He noted the following regarding the upcoming works: “The second phase of the White City project includes the construction of highways and a pedestrian bridge along 8 November Avenue, the design, construction and erection of 45.5 km of highways in Gadabay district, the 3.5 km long Pirshagi-Novkhani-Khirdalan highway in Yevlakh district, the allocation of land for state needs, as well as the relocation of communication lines, demolition of a dilapidated bridge over the Zayamchay River in Tovuz district and construction of a new bridge, construction of a bridge over the Sangar River dividing Galajig village of Ismailli district into two parts, implementation of three projects with a total length of 10.7 km in Dashkasan district, repair of a highway with a length of 2 km in Goygol district and reconstruction of a highway network with a length of 42.3 km in Ganja city".

“Moreover, 9 of these projects are planned to be completed this year," the official said.