Turkmenistan airlines announces return of Russia routes

ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, April 23. Turkmenistan Airlines will resume regular passenger flights from Ashgabat to Moscow and Kazan starting May 1, 2025, Trend reports, citing Turkmenistan Airlines.

According to the updated schedule, flights on the Ashgabat–Moscow–Ashgabat route will operate twice a week—on Mondays and Fridays—while flights to and from Kazan will be scheduled for Wednesdays and Sundays. Tickets for these routes are available for purchase at the airline's ticket offices.

Earlier, Turkmenistan Airlines had suspended its flights to Russia following the crash of a passenger plane operated by Azerbaijan Airlines (AZAL) in Aktau on December 25, 2024.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel