Azerbaijan's banking sector elevates in 1Q2025
Azerbaijan’s banking sector saw solid growth in 1Q2025, with total assets rising to 54.9 billion manat ($32.3 billion) and net profits reaching 253.3 million manat ($149.6 million). Business loans dominated the loan portfolio, while deposit dollarization dropped, signaling stronger confidence in the national currency.
