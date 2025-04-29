Kazakhstan’s spring sowing campaign soars with impressive nationwide advances

Kazakhstan's spring sowing campaign has made significant progress, with 908,500 hectares of land already under crops across various regions. Key agricultural activities such as moisture retention, pre-sowing treatments, and plowing are advancing smoothly, ensuring a successful season. With ongoing efforts to supply farmers with essential resources like fertilizers, the country is on track to meet its agricultural goals for the year.

Access to paid information is limited If You already have a account, please log in Login Register