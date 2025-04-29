bp updates on key gas developments in Q1 2025
Photo: bp
bp has provided an update on its latest gas and low-carbon energy developments, highlighting key projects in Egypt, Trinidad, and Mauritania. The company reported significant milestones, including early production from the Raven Infills project, successful gas discoveries in the North Alexandria Offshore Concession, and progress on its LNG exports from the GTA Phase 1 project.
