Construction of Azerbaijan's Zabukhchay reservoir nearing completion - official (UPDATE)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 29. The construction of the Zabukhchay reservoir in Azerbaijan is nearing completion, Aliagha Azizov, a representative of the Azerbaijan State Water Resources Agency, said at the Baku National Business Development Forum, Trend reports.

He pointed out that about 25 percent of water resources generated in the country are in the Karabakh and East Zangezur economic regions.

"During the occupation, the water sector in these territories suffered seriously. In this regard, five reservoirs have already been restored in the Karabakh and East Zangezur economic regions. The feasibility study for the construction of three reservoirs is ongoing," Azizov added.

To note, the Zabukhchay reservoir, which is one of the most significant projects aimed at revitalizing the economic life of the Karabakh region, will meet the water needs of over 12,000 hectares of agricultural land.

With the completion of the reservoir, new modern irrigation systems will be introduced in the Azerbaijani districts of Gubadli and Zangilan. Additionally, a distance control system (SCADA) will be established for the operation of these systems.

