KazTransOil unveils new digital system for oil transportation management

Photo: KazMunayGas

In Astana, KazTransOil introduced a new digital system for oil transportation management, aiming to streamline customer interactions. The system simplifies the submission of requests, approvals, and calculations by moving these processes online, reducing the need for interaction with multiple departments. It also enables automated information exchange and payment processing. The project, part of the digital transformation of KazMunayGas, is set to enhance the country’s oil transportation infrastructure and improve customer service efficiency. The system will be launched in the summer of 2025.

