Uzbekistan records significant growth in international travel in early 2025

Photo: National Statistical Committee

In the first quarter of 2025, over 1.5 million Uzbek citizens traveled abroad, marking a 20.3 percent increase compared to the same period in 2024. The majority of these trips were for family visits, while leisure travel also showed notable growth, alongside smaller numbers traveling for medical, educational, and business purposes.

