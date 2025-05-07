ADB looking into more landslide risk management projects in Kyrgyzstan

MILAN, Italy, May 7. The Asian Development Bank (ADB) is looking into more landslide risk management projects in Kyrgyzstan, Yasmin Siddiqi, Director for Agriculture, Food, Nature, and Rural Development in Central and West Asia at the Asian Development Bank, said during a briefing held as part of the 58th ADB Annual Meeting, Trend’s special correspondent reports from Milan.

“We have an ongoing landslide risk management project that ADB is leading with the government of Kyrgyzstan. ADB has no other project in its history which is looking purely at landslide risk management. We are working across the country in a number of high-risk locations that the government has identified where landslides cause the loss of houses, the loss of farmland, and the loss of lives. ADB is working with the Ministry of Emergency Situations. What we are looking to do in the future is also look at the potential to do more of that type of landslide risk management project. It involves a combination of improving the slope itself,” she explained.

Siddiqi noted that ADB is also looking at the installation of monitoring devices in the hillside.

“Our project is also looking at financing and private sector participation, such as the insurance market. Moreover, the Kyrgyz government has requested our support in preserving the Arslanbob forest in Jalal-Abad. This is the oldest and largest walnut forest in the world. And that is also very important for stabilizing land, supporting communities, and absorbing the greenhouse gas emissions that they face. And that project we also look forward to supporting through this glaciers initiative,” she said.