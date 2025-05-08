Baiterek Holding steers Kazakhstan toward strong economic growth in early 2025

Photo: Official information source of the Prime Minister of the Republic of Kazakhstan

At a meeting of Kazakhstan's Headquarters for Economic Growth, key economic indicators and investment projects of the "Baiterek" holding were discussed. The government highlighted that the 8 trillion tenge (around $15.2 billion) allocated by "Baiterek" would boost Kazakhstan's GDP by 1.3 percent in 2025. Zhandos Shaikhy, Deputy Chairman of "Baiterek," reported that 1.2 trillion tenge ($2.3 billion) had been allocated in Q1, exceeding the target, with an expected 521.5 billion tenge ($991 million) added to GDP from new projects. The Development Bank of Kazakhstan is financing 66 projects, primarily in transport, metallurgy, and chemicals. A focus was also placed on increasing local production through the "Economy of Simple Things" program, aimed at reducing imports and inflation. Additionally, "Baiterek" issued its first Eurobond for $500 million in April 2025.

