Azerbaijan, EBRD brainstorm green energy and infrastructure projects (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 14. Azerbaijan and the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) have discussed green energy and infrastructure projects, the country's Minister of Economy Mikayil Jabbarov wrote on his X page, Trend reports.

"Within the framework of the Annual Meeting of the EBRD, we had the pleasure of meeting with Odile Renaud-Basso, President of the EBRD.

We discussed the priority areas of our cooperation with the Bank, including the implementation of green energy and infrastructure projects.

We also underscored the importance of enhancing joint efforts to support the transition to a sustainable economy, " the minister added.

