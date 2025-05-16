Azerbaijan’s vegetable output grows significantly in 4M2025
Azerbaijan produced 147,700 tons of vegetables from January to April 2025, showing a 12.4 percent increase compared to the same period last year. In addition, the country saw growth in meat, egg, and potato production, with livestock output rising by 1.1 percent and crop production growing by 9.3 percent.
