Chinese robot manufacturer for auto-control systems to join Azerbaijani market

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 15. Chinese manufacturer of special robots for auto control systems is evaluating possible activity in Azerbaijan, the sales manager of Chinese company Allynav Ivan Borovik told Trend.

He made the remark on the sidelines of the 18th Azerbaijan International Agricultural Exhibition (Caspian Agro) and 30th anniversary Azerbaijan International Food Industry Exhibition (InterFood Azerbaijan) in Baku.

“Allynav manufactures autopilots, auto-control systems, and spraying robots for agriculture. We have not yet worked in Azerbaijan, but we are looking for a partner who can support us with installation and service.

We can say that a partner in Azerbaijan has already been found, but I am not ready to disclose its name yet. Negotiations are currently underway, and contact has been established to sign several documents soon.

Our products can be found in China, Russia, Türkiye, Europe, the US, Africa, and all over the world. We will be glad to see Azerbaijan among these countries,” he added.