Silver production in Azerbaijan surges despite annual decline in 4M2025

Photo: AZERTAC

Azerbaijan turned out around 1,400 kilograms of silver in the first four months of 2025, bringing in a nearly 22 percent rise from the same period last year. As of May, the country’s silver reserves added up to around 580 kilograms, while total silver production in 2024 dropped off a bit compared to 2023.

Access to paid information is limited If You already have a account, please log in Login Register