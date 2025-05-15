Uzbekistan, Türkiye forge ahead with ambitious trade and cooperation blueprint

Photo: The Ministry of Economy and Finance of Uzbekistan

Uzbekistan and Türkiye have outlined comprehensive plans to increase bilateral trade to $5 billion in the coming years, with a focus on expanding industrial cooperation, investment, and sustainable development. This announcement came during the 8th Meeting of the Intergovernmental Commission on Trade and Economic Cooperation in Tashkent, where key agreements were made to enhance economic ties and promote strategic initiatives between the two countries.

