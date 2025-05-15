Uzbekistan, Türkiye forge ahead with ambitious trade and cooperation blueprint
Photo: The Ministry of Economy and Finance of Uzbekistan
Uzbekistan and Türkiye have outlined comprehensive plans to increase bilateral trade to $5 billion in the coming years, with a focus on expanding industrial cooperation, investment, and sustainable development. This announcement came during the 8th Meeting of the Intergovernmental Commission on Trade and Economic Cooperation in Tashkent, where key agreements were made to enhance economic ties and promote strategic initiatives between the two countries.
Access to paid information is limited
If You already have a account, please log in
Subscription to paid content
Gain access to all that Trend has to offer, as well as to premium, licensed content via subscription or direct purchase through a credit card.
- AZN
- USD
- EUR
- RUB
10 news item
40.00 23.50 20.00 0.00Buy
Subscribe to paid news for 3 months
1 020.00 600.00 510.00 0.00Buy