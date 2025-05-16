KazMunayGas and CNODC review Pre-Caspian basin exploration progress

Photo: KazMunayGas

Chairman of KazMunayGas, Askhat Khassenov, met with He Wenyang, General Director of CNODC, to discuss expanding oil and gas cooperation. Key topics included joint geological exploration in the Pre-Caspian Basin, drilling progress in the Turgai region, and development plans for the Mangistaumunaigas joint venture. They also reviewed the $1.2 billion “Carbamide” project aimed at boosting food security and industrial capacity, and explored further collaboration in oil recovery technologies between KMG Engineering and CNODC’s RIPED.

Access to paid information is limited If You already have a account, please log in Login Register