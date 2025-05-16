Azerbaijan stages 2nd Forum of Agronomists within public-private partnership (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 16.​ The 2nd Forum of Agronomists has kicked off in Baku, riding the wave of a public-private partnership, Trend reports.

The forum is being held within the framework of the 18th Azerbaijan International Agricultural Exhibition (Caspian Agro) and the last day of the 30th anniversary Azerbaijan International Food Industry Exhibition (InterFood Azerbaijan).

The forum is attended by Head of the Department for Organization and Monitoring of Plant Growing of the Ministry of Agriculture Seymur Safarli, Deputy Chairman of the Agrarian Services Agency Anar Azimov, as well as representatives of various companies.

Will be updated