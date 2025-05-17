Uzbekistan's manufacturing industry sees record growth in foreign investments for 1Q2025

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, May 17. Foreign investments and loans utilized in Uzbekistan's manufacturing industry for the first quarter of 2025 amounted to 27.5 trillion soums ($2.43 billion), representing 32.2 percent of the total investments used in fixed assets during this period.

Data obtained by Trend from the country's National Statistical Committee shows that the dynamics of foreign investments and loans in the manufacturing sector over the past few years have shown steady growth.

In the first quarter of 2022, the figure stood at 11.5 trillion soums ($1.02 billion), increasing to 16.5 trillion soums ($1.46 billion) in 2023. By 2024, this figure reached 27.5 trillion soums ($2.43 billion), a significant jump, with the same amount being recorded in the first quarter of 2025.

This persistent upward trajectory in foreign capital influx signifies an escalating assurance in Uzbekistan's manufacturing domain and its amplifying contribution to the macroeconomic landscape.