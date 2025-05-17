EBRD discloses ongoing work on TEN-T extensions in Western Balkans (Exclusive)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 17. The European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) is stepping up its efforts to improve connectivity within the Western Balkans and between the region and the European Union, viewing it as a critical driver of economic development and quality of life.

Speaking to Trend, Matteo Colangeli, EBRD Regional Director for the Western Balkans, emphasized the Bank’s commitment to transport infrastructure development. "The EBRD is committed to promoting connectivity within the Western Balkans as well as between the Western Balkans and the European Union as a key factor for economic growth and improvement of citizens’ lives in the region," he said.

The bank, in close collaboration with the EU and the European Investment Bank (EIB), is financing a wide range of transport infrastructure projects, particularly those aligned with the EU’s Trans-European Transport Network (TEN-T) corridors. "The Bank, in cooperation with its partner institutions such as the EU and the EIB, has been supporting the Western Balkans countries to develop their transport infrastructure with focus on the core corridors which are extensions of TEN-T networks in the Western Balkans," Colangeli explained.

Among the major ongoing and planned projects are:

The Nis-Merdare highway in Serbia, part of Route 7;

Multiple sections of the Corridor Vc Highway in Bosnia and Herzegovina, linking the Adriatic Port of Ploče with Central Europe via Sarajevo;

Rehabilitation of rail and road segments on Corridor VIII in North Macedonia, improving access to the Bulgarian border;

Upgrades to Route 10 rail in Kosovo, enhancing links with both North Macedonia and Serbia;

In Albania, the rehabilitation of rail links between Tirana, Durres, and Tirana International Airport, as well as between Vore and the Montenegrin border;

Preparations for the Durres–Rrogozhine rail section on Corridor VIII in Albania;

In Montenegro, the construction of the Matesevo–Andrijevica section of the Bar-Boljare Highway and the rehabilitation of the Golubovci–Bar rail line, connecting the Port of Bar with the Serbian border.

"All our investments are in line with the Paris Agreement objectives and are developed following high environmental, social and procurement standards," Colangeli noted.

Beyond infrastructure development, the EBRD also offers technical assistance for project implementation, governance improvements, and inclusive practices. "It is important to mention that, in addition to supporting the development of physical infrastructure, through these projects, the Bank supports its clients with technical cooperation for project implementation and capacity building, enhancement of corporate governance, and promotion of inclusive practices," he said.

Colangeli also highlighted the Bank’s collaboration with regional governments to improve the efficiency of infrastructure operations and encourage private sector involvement: "We work closely with governments in the region to foster sector reforms to improve efficiency of infrastructure operations and facilitate greater private sector participation".