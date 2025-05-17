Russian outsourcing company opens branch in Uzbekistan with major investment boost

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, May 17. One of Russia’s leading companies specializing in outsourcing (BPO) export services, Telecontact, has opened a branch in the city of Fergana, marking a significant step in the expansion of Uzbekistan’s IT sector, Trend reports, citing the Ministry of Digital Technologies of Uzbekistan.

Over 4.3 billion soms ( $370,000) in foreign investments have been attracted to the project, which has already created more than 50 high-income job positions in the first phase of development. The Governor of the Fergana Region, Khayrullo Bozorov, visited the new branch and got acquainted with its operations.

Currently, significant attention is being paid to the development of the IT sector in the region, with the number of IT park residents now reaching 110, 30 of which are export-oriented. Thanks to the tax and customs benefits offered, residents are creating new jobs and increasing the number of specialists in the area.

Telecontact is already exporting BPO services to more than 15 countries, including South Korea, China, the United States, Türkiye, Russia, Latvia, and Kazakhstan.

As part of the project, the company plans to export IT services worth $1 million by the end of 2025 and increase its workforce to 250 employees.