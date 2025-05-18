Azerbaijan's liquified gas output decreases in 4M2025

Between the first four months of 2025, Azerbaijan churned out a whopping 71,900 tons of liquefied gas, hitting the ground running. As per the State Statistical Committee, this represents a drop of 5.6 percent when stacked against the same timeframe in 2024. As of May 1, the country’s finished stock of liquefied gas was sitting pretty at 1,600 tons.

