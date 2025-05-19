Uzbekistan records major growth in foreign-invested enterprises

Uzbekistan is really hitting the nail on the head when it comes to attracting foreign investment, with more than 16,000 foreign-invested enterprises now making their mark in the country as of May 1, 2025. The latest data paints a rosy picture, showcasing robust contributions from a variety of sectors, with trade and industry leading the charge, indicating that confidence in Uzbekistan's economic landscape is as solid as a rock.

