Kazakhstan renews duty-free oil import agreement with Russia
Kazakhstan's Ministry of Energy has announced the resumption of duty-free imports of oil and petroleum products from Russia under a renewed bilateral agreement. The move aims to stabilize domestic fuel supplies, enhance energy security, and prevent illegal fuel exports driven by regional price differences.
