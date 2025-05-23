Uzbekistan eyes industrial growth through China-backed solar power plant
Uzbekistan is partnering with Chinese energy giants to advance its renewable energy goals. A recent meeting at the Uzeltechsanoat Association discussed building a 500 MW solar power plant in Jizzakh, boosting local business, and improving clean energy cooperation. This project advances energy modernization and international cooperation.
