Azerbaijani banks jack up business lending in April 2025
At the end of April 2025, Azerbaijan’s business loan portfolio reached nearly 15 billion manat, showing a slight increase from the previous month. Data from the Central Bank of Azerbaijan indicates a 0.12 percent rise in business loans compared to March. Nearly one billion manat of these loans were supported by state funds.
