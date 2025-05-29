Azerbaijani banks jack up business lending in April 2025

At the end of April 2025, Azerbaijan’s business loan portfolio reached nearly 15 billion manat, showing a slight increase from the previous month. Data from the Central Bank of Azerbaijan indicates a 0.12 percent rise in business loans compared to March. Nearly one billion manat of these loans were supported by state funds.

