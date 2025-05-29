KazMunayGas, SOCAR discuss expansion of oil exports and joint investments

Photo: KazMunayGas

Astana hosted a meeting between Chairman of the Management Board of KazMunayGas (KMG) Askhat Khassenov, and President of the State Oil Company of the Republic of Azerbaijan (SOCAR) Rovshan Najaf, to review bilateral energy cooperation and regional transit.

