SOCAR to advance energy ambitions with key oil and gas signings at Baku Energy Week

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 29. Important documents related to oil and gas production and exploration will be signed during the Baku Energy Week, Spokesperson of the State Oil Company of Azerbaijan (SOCAR) Orkhan Huseynov said at a press conference dedicated to the Baku Energy Week, Trend reports.

"It has already become a pleasant tradition that we sign certain documents within the framework of the Baku Energy Week, and this tradition will continue this year. Several important documents related to a number of areas are expected to be signed. In a few days, you will also have more details about these documents," Huseynov noted.

According to him, detailed information will be provided during the Energy Week, as well as about the documents signed by SOCAR at COP29.

"There will also be a section called the infinity room within the stands, where we will inform the public about all our important projects and areas of activity with LED screens. Besides, as is customary within the forum, we'll appear in most of the panels both as moderators and as speakers. There will be speeches by leaders and SOCAR executives," the official added.

The 30th Baku Energy Week will take place from June 2 to 4, bringing together global energy leaders at the region’s leading industry event. Over the years, it has become a trusted platform for energy dialogue both regionally and internationally, securing its spot as one of the key events on the global energy calendar.