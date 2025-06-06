SOCAR showcases progress on decarbonization efforts in Turkmenistan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 6. Rovshan Najaf, President of the State Oil Company of Azerbaijan (SOCAR), spoke at the International Scientific-Practical Conference on "Ecological Aspects of Applying Innovative Technologies in the Development of Hydrocarbon Fields" held in Ashgabat, Turkmenistan, addressing key challenges for sustainable development at the intersection of energy, technology, and ecology, Trend reports.

Najaf talked about SOCAR’s net-zero target by 2050, decarbonization initiatives, and the steps taken in this direction.

He also provided information on renewable energy projects implemented by SOCAR Green, low-carbon solutions, and efforts to monitor methane emissions using satellite observation technology.

The SOCAR president emphasized that Azerbaijan actively participates in the global fight against climate change and noted that hosting a prestigious event like COP29 in Baku clearly demonstrates the country’s sensitive approach to environmental issues.