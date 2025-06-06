Kazakhstan redistributes half of reclaimed land for public and agricultural use

Photo: Ministry of Agriculture of the Republic of Kazakhstan

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, June 6. Nearly half of the 12.2 million hectares of land returned to state ownership in Kazakhstan between 2022 and 2024 has been redistributed for public and agricultural use, Trend reports.

The update was shared during a meeting of the national commission on land use oversight, chaired by Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of National Economy Serik Zhumangarin.

According to the Committee for Land Resources Management under the Ministry of Agriculture, 5.9 million hectares have already been reallocated. Of that, 2 million hectares near residential areas were prioritized for public grazing to support local communities. The remaining 3.9 million hectares have been distributed to agricultural producers through competitive bidding processes.

In addition, territorial inspections have prompted former landholders to begin developing 3.8 million hectares of previously unused land over the past three years.

For 2025, the government plans to reclaim 2 million hectares of agricultural land. So far, 979,100 hectares have already been returned to state ownership.