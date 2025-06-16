Austrian ministry backs Uzbekistan's modernization via trade and economic cooperation
In a major move to attract European investment and accelerate its modernization agenda, Uzbekistan is launching special industrial zones tailored for Austrian and other European investors. Backed by strong diplomatic engagement and a $1.3 billion portfolio of investment projects, this initiative highlights growing cooperation between Tashkent and Vienna in sectors such as green energy, high-tech manufacturing, and agriculture.
Access to paid information is limited
If You already have a account, please log in
Subscription to paid content
Gain access to all that Trend has to offer, as well as to premium, licensed content via subscription or direct purchase through a credit card.
- AZN
- USD
- EUR
- RUB
10 news item
40.00 23.50 20.00 0.00Buy
Subscribe to paid news for 3 months
1 020.00 600.00 510.00 0.00Buy