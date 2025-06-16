Austrian ministry backs Uzbekistan's modernization via trade and economic cooperation

In a major move to attract European investment and accelerate its modernization agenda, Uzbekistan is launching special industrial zones tailored for Austrian and other European investors. Backed by strong diplomatic engagement and a $1.3 billion portfolio of investment projects, this initiative highlights growing cooperation between Tashkent and Vienna in sectors such as green energy, high-tech manufacturing, and agriculture.

