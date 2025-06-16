Cryptocurrency market shows fresh valuation trends on global scale

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 16. The latest scoop from the worldwide cryptocurrency scene has been revealed.
The data obtained by Trend from a global cryptocurrency exchange shows that the price of Bitcoin, deemed the most valuable cryptocurrency, has increased by 1.92 percent in the last 24 hours, to $106,953.
In the same boat, Ethereum's value declined by 4.45 percent over the past 24 hours, landing at $2,621.
Price changes of cryptocurrencies over the last 24 hours:
|
Name
|
Value
|
Change in the last week, %
|
Bitcoin
|
$106,953.2
|
+1.92
|
Ethereum
|
$2,621.27
|
+4.45
|
Tether USDt
|
$1.0003
|
-0.01
|
XRP
|
$2.1992
|
+1.65
|
Solana
|
$156.367
|
+7.19
|
BNB
|
$655.6
|
+1.06
|
USDC
|
$0.9998
|
+0.03
|
Dogecoin
|
$0.177114
|
+1.38
|
Cardano
|
$0.645
|
+2.77
|
TRON
|
$0.271147
|
-0.52
|
Pi
|
$44.4635
|
+10.52
|
Chainlink
|
$0.15907
|
+3.71
|
Hedera
|
$3.0094
|
+1.61
|
Toncoin
|
$454.73
|
2.51
|
UNUS SED LEO
|
$9.2627
|
+0.47
|
Stellar
|
$0.2623
|
+2.12
|
Avalanche
|
$0.00001221
|
+2.15
|
Sui
|
$3.1096
|
+4.13
|
Litecoin
|
$87.3
|
+2.21
|
Shiba Inu
|
$3.914
|
+3.37
