Cryptocurrency market shows fresh valuation trends on global scale

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 16.​ The latest scoop from the worldwide cryptocurrency scene has been revealed.

The data obtained by Trend from a global cryptocurrency exchange shows that the price of Bitcoin, deemed the most valuable cryptocurrency, has increased by 1.92 percent in the last 24 hours, to $106,953.

In the same boat, Ethereum's value declined by 4.45 percent over the past 24 hours, landing at $2,621.

Price changes of cryptocurrencies over the last 24 hours:

Name Value Change in the last week, % Bitcoin $106,953.2 +1.92 Ethereum $2,621.27 +4.45 Tether USDt $1.0003 -0.01 XRP $2.1992 +1.65 Solana $156.367 +7.19 BNB $655.6 +1.06 USDC $0.9998 +0.03 Dogecoin $0.177114 +1.38 Cardano $0.645 +2.77 TRON $0.271147 -0.52 Pi $44.4635 +10.52 Chainlink $0.15907 +3.71 Hedera $3.0094 +1.61 Toncoin $454.73 2.51 UNUS SED LEO $9.2627 +0.47 Stellar $0.2623 +2.12 Avalanche $0.00001221 +2.15 Sui $3.1096 +4.13 Litecoin $87.3 +2.21 Shiba Inu $3.914 +3.37

