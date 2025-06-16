Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
...
Cryptocurrency market shows fresh valuation trends on global scale

Economy Materials 16 June 2025 21:45 (UTC +04:00)
Sadig Javadov
BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 16.​ The latest scoop from the worldwide cryptocurrency scene has been revealed.

The data obtained by Trend from a global cryptocurrency exchange shows that the price of Bitcoin, deemed the most valuable cryptocurrency, has increased by 1.92 percent in the last 24 hours, to $106,953.

In the same boat, Ethereum's value declined by 4.45 percent over the past 24 hours, landing at $2,621.

Price changes of cryptocurrencies over the last 24 hours:

Name

Value

Change in the last week, %

Bitcoin

$106,953.2

+1.92

Ethereum

$2,621.27

+4.45

Tether USDt

$1.0003

-0.01

XRP

$2.1992

+1.65

Solana

$156.367

+7.19

BNB

$655.6

+1.06

USDC

$0.9998

+0.03

Dogecoin

$0.177114

+1.38

Cardano

$0.645

+2.77

TRON

$0.271147

-0.52

Pi

$44.4635

+10.52

Chainlink

$0.15907

+3.71

Hedera

$3.0094

+1.61

Toncoin

$454.73

2.51

UNUS SED LEO

$9.2627

+0.47

Stellar

$0.2623

+2.12

Avalanche

$0.00001221

+2.15

Sui

$3.1096

+4.13

Litecoin

$87.3

+2.21

Shiba Inu

$3.914

+3.37

