Uzbekistan gearing up to welcome fresh wave of EBRD support this year (Exclusive)

Photo: EBRD

The European Bank for Reconstruction and Development is preparing to ramp up its investments in Uzbekistan, with a strong focus on private sector growth, green energy, and sustainable infrastructure, as part of its long-term strategy to support the country’s development goals.

