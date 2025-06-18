Azerbaijan unveils volume of gas transported via its main pipelines in 5M2025

Azerbaijan transported 17.13 billion cubic meters of gas via main pipelines from January to May 2025. This volume decreased by 1.3 percent compared to the same period last year. Over half of the gas—54.1 percent—was carried through the Baku-Tbilisi-Erzurum South Caucasus pipeline, totaling 9.27 billion cubic meters.

